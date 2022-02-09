Treat yourself to a spa day for Valentine’s Day

What’s better than a day at the spa? Ryan Patano from Woodhouse Spa joins the show to share the services the spa offers. Woodhouse Spa is located in Holiday and offers a variety of custom experiences for Valentine’s Day.

Woodhouse Spa offers the best in facial treatments including micro-channeling, facial cupping, and hydrafacials. The luxurious steam room is now open! Want to make it a date? Woodhouse is offering duet massages and facials.

Safety is never overlooked. Woodhouse is taking careful measures to keep guests safe and comfortable. All providers are masked, HEPA filtration in public areas, ECOLab cleaning products, and 3 seperate quiet rooms for social distancing.

Head to their website for information on a Valentine’s Day giveaway. https://www.woodhousespas.com/