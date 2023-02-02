Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — It is time to treat that special someone to the Valentines Day they deserve. The owners of Rasmussen Jewelers, Mike and Stephanie Rasmussen have been jewelry, watch, and clock craftsmen for over 135 years!

They currently have three stores– one in Utah and two in Wyoming and each of their three locations have highly trained professionals in them. They are a family of craftsmen with the 6th generation currently running the business. They are the only jewelry company with 6 generations of experience in Utah and Wyoming, that they are aware of.

We asked Mike what all does Rasmussen Jewelers have to offer, and he said, “We offer everything from bridal sets, natural diamonds, lab grown diamonds, all the way to custom design. Our son that runs the business with us is a CAD designer and he does all the design. Then we manufacture there as well.”

With Valentines Day coming up, we asked Stephanie about certain highlighted products and she said, “I really like the bracelets. You can stack them and that’s the thing now. You just keep adding to them. You can wear them all the time.”

With any minimum purchase of $149 now through February 14th, you can receive:

One dozen roses- sourced locally from Rose Floral in Green River, Wyoming

One box of chocolates

Then a buy one get one free dinner depending on your location:

Texas Roadhouse in Spanish Fork, UT

White Mountain Mining Steakhouse in Rock Springs, WY

Albany Lodge in Laramie, Wyoming

Spanish Fork, Utah Location:

654 N 800 E, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

(801) 504-6637

Rock Springs, Wyoming Location:

2400 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, WY 82901

(307) 382-5800

Laramie, Wyoming Location:

205 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

(307) 745-4266

Find the location nearest you and go visit Rasmussen Jewelers. You can also head over to their website at www.rasmussenjewelers.com.

*Sponsored content.