On Good Things Utah this morning – The Giving Machines are coming to a record-setting 61 cities worldwide this Christmas season. And while opening dates vary by location, some of these "vending machines with heart," as Marie Osmond recently called them, are ready for visitors. For example, Sister Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society General President, and Sister Susan H. Porter, Primary General President, were in the Philippines to participate in the grand opening of the machines in Ayala Center Cebu on November 16. Other machines are not open yet, but communities are all already starting to buzz about them. Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, was featured in a video on social media encouraging families to get involved in Kansas City.
But Travis isn't the only member of the Kelce family getting involved. Another post on the Kansas City Giving Machine account announced that his mother, Donna Kelce, will attend the unveiling of the machines on November 21. In the post, Tammy Reid, wife of Chiefs football coach Andy Reid (the Reids are members of the Church), and Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, encouraged people to come and participate.
Marie Osmond is also getting excited about the Giving Machines. On her Facebook page, she announced that she will be attending the unveiling of the machines in Fort Worth, Texas, on December 6.
"Have you ever noticed the big red vending machines that are sometimes around during the Christmas season?? They're vending machines with heart! You can donate to charities regionally and globally, made possible by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 100% of donations go to the charity of your choice," she wrote. For those near Salt Lake City, the Giving Machines will debut at the City Creek Mall at noon on November 21, 2023. Governor Spencer Cox will attend, and singer-songwriter Madilyn Paige will perform at both noon and later that evening at 5 p.m. "It's going to be so much fun," Madilyn said online. "I would love to see some of you there."
See GivingMachines.org for details on how you and your family can participate.
Travis Kelce, Marie Osmond and more ask fans to support the Giving Machines
by: Nicea DeGering
