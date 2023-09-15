SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The holidays are just around the corner, and what better time to throw a themed party than now? Valere Lemon, the creative mind behind Traveling Tea Cups Event Service, is a passionate party planner with a knack for making celebrations truly exceptional. She has spent years throwing memorable gatherings for friends and family. She has now combined her love for party planning and the joy of celebrating special moments into Traveling Tea Cups.

Her hope is to bring a delightful tea party to your venue of choice. With various party packages available, she can transform any space into a tea-time wonderland, complete with exquisite decor, delectable food like tea sandwiches and pastries, and a hassle-free setup and cleanup service. Whether you’re planning a baby shower, a girls’ night in, a cozy cocoa bar for winter, a bewitching witches’ brew gathering, or a princess-themed soirée, Traveling Tea Cups has you covered. Valere creates memorable experiences by attending to every theme and detail.

Check out her website at https://travelingtea-cups.com/ or follow @Travelingteacupsofutah on Instagram and Facebook to book your Traveling Tea Cup experience. If you book a party or rental package by October 15th, get 10% off with the code “WitchesTea.”