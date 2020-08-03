Traveling soon? Ali gives us an inside look at the airport

The Green Pig Pub is celebrating their 11th anniversary today, so we were extra excited to have them as today's "Save the Faves". We got to sample some of the tastiest items on the menu:

31st East Avocado Rolls: House made eggrolls, filled with chicken, bacon, black beans, avocado, tomato, cheddar & jack cheese. Served with jalapeno ranch or chipotle ranch.

Impossible Burger: Impossible patty, chao cheese, sauteed onions, vegan mayo, spring mix on a toasted ciabatta bun. Choice of fries, soup, salad or pasta salad.