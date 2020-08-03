Traveling soon? Ali gives us an inside look at the airport

  • On Good Things Utah today – Ali just got back from a trip to Southern California and she flew for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. So what does Salt Lake International Airport look like these days? She shows us pictures of the changes. And Nicea is also back on set after a trip with her family – find out what she did with her teenage girls.
  • Plus, when it comes to hand-me-downs there is apparently an etiquette that must be followed – Surae has tips for getting the most out of your second hand stuff!
  • And Coca-Cola makes a big announcement last Friday, find out the new flavor that is going to be released just in time for the new year. (coffee lovers, this flavor is just for you!)
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

