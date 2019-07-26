Travel the world with this award-winning travel company

A better trip for a better world! Kylie Chenn founder of Acanela Expeditions joined us on the show to talk about the immersive and impactful travel experiences around the globe.

Chenn founded Acanela Expeditions, which allows individuals to travel and immerse themselves in hands-on cultural experiences around the world.

Kylie has traveled to over 100 countries and founded Acanela when she was only in her early 20’s. Since 2015, the company has continued to grow tremendously. Acanela Expeditions works with over 200 artisans in hundreds of communities around the world. They have facilitated the creation and growth of over 100 sustainable local “artisan” businesses in the tourism sector and led over 1000 trips to over 60 countries.

Acanela Expeditions was nominated for and won the Sego Award for the fastest growing company in Under 5 Years. They also won the Utah Biz 40 under 40 award this year and were voted #7 on Utah’s fastest-growing company list.

This successful company is the one you want to help plan your next adventure! For more information go to their website acanela.com.

This story includes sponsored content.