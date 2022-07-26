Chaisten Lacayo, world traveler, joined us today to share his best tips for world travel.

Lacayo booked a spontaneous trip to Bali 4 years ago, and it proved to be a thrilling experience. To truly travel the world, he says that you need to be open to everything. You don’t know what could happen on your trip, and keeping your mind open can help you to do things you never would have planned for.

In addition to keeping an open mind, immerse yourself in the culture and people of the country. Get to know them. Their music. Their food. Their style. Their practices. Doing so can help you form connections with people in different countries and give you a richer and lasting experience.

For more on exciting world travel, follow @yourdailychase on Instagram.