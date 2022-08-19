Travel enthusiast, Barby Garcia, joined us on the show to share top things to do when visiting the city of love, Paris.

First, she says to become familiar with the Paris map. There are 20 districts, and it’s a good idea to stay within the 20. Although she has her favorites, she recommends staying in a different district each trip to get a different experience.

Cafe de Flore is a staple when visiting Paris. It is one of the oldest cafés in Parisand its known for its famous clientele, which has included famous writers like Hemingway and Fitzgerald.

Père Lachaise cemetery, better known to Americans as the place Jim Morrison was burried, is a beautiful cemetery. It averages about 3.5 million visitors a year. For years woman would put on red lipstick and kiss his tomb for good luck.

Hotel Costes is also one of Garcia’s favorite spots in Paris. It appeals to all 5 senses with its visual beauty, smell of the candles, incredible food, and music that you can buy on vinyl. If you plan on visiting Paris, she recommends you go and have the cheesecake.

Seeing the Eiffel Tower at night is also a big hit. Every hour on the hour, it sparkles, but it’s extra special at 1 AM when the lights all turn off and everything lights up.

