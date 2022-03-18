This mother-daughter duo is changing the game when it comes to traveling on a budget. Alex Payne and Pam Iorg have all the traveling hacks for booking that trip you’ve been dreaming of.

The two have been learning the ins and outs of travel hacking for about 5 years. This consists of opening up credit cards for the big welcome offers and then using those points/miles to pay for your travel. Payne explained how she used this method to take her family of 5 to Hawaii last May.

The key is to meet the spending requirement by using your card for everyday purchases like gas, groceries, kid’s expenses, etc. You are getting rewarded for purchases you have to make. In the same way, when you use your credit cards on travel, you are earning points you can use for flights, hotels, park passes, etc.

These travel hacking moms recommend opening up a new card for every trip. They do this multiple times a year so they can get multiple trips that are nearly free, a year. When asked how this would impact your credit score, they say that as long as you pay off the card on time every month that it won’t impact your credit. They say theirs are even better than when they started.

Some of their favorite redemptions have been trips to Maui, Greece, Thailand, Disneyland, and Pam just returned back from Africa. They say you don’t have to be a big traveler to take advantage of this. If you travel for kids’ sports, you can use these hacks for hotel stays and other expenses.

They can be found on Instagram @TravelingHackingMom They share what cards they recommend starting out with. They also have a blog travelhackingmom.com where they teach a video course on how to do start traveling for less.