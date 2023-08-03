

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Inspired by the Barbie Movie, we are bringing you the perfect summer-to-fall fashion. D’Arcy Vandenberg explains that pink looks great on every skin tone and pairs well with shades of fall. Mixing pink with creams, browns, and oranges can take those summer pieces right into your Fall wardrobe. Check out our video replay to learn how you stay in style this fall while incorporating summer styles that Barbie would love. Check out Vandenberg’s Instagram for more!

