Transitioning from pediatric care to adult care

The transition from pediatric care to adult care is a big step and can be overwhelming for children and parents. The chair of the University of Utah Department of Pediatrics, Dr. Angelo Giardino, is here discussing their efforts to make that step easier for families.

While all children have to make that transition, they’re mostly concerned about kids who have a health condition. Giardino said only 19% of kids who have a condition experience that purposeful transition so he’s focused on fixing that.

This can be an abrupt change for children which is why he recommends starting to have that conversation with patients from age 12 to 14. He said as the child gets older he’ll ask the parent to leave the room for a few minutes so kids can gain experience of what it’s like to be in charge of their care. He reminded us that this will help start the model of maturity.

Giardino said if it’s not a purposeful transition there starts to be gaps in care and children can fall through the cracks. That concerns parents because no one wants their child to fall through the cracks when it comes to their health, especially if they already have a preexisting health condition.

They’re working to support families throughout this transition so check out their website for more information.