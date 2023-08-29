SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Pauline Hartvigsen, a dedicated member of the Orem chapter of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), joined us on the show along with Linda Wood. TOPS is an international non-profit weight loss organization that champions real people achieving real weight loss.

They provide a vital support system and accountability platform for individuals striving to shed pounds and attain better health. They encourage honest self-reflection on the journey towards improved well-being, emphasizing the significance of incremental changes leading to substantial results. Unlike quick-fix solutions or unrealistic body ideals, TOPS prioritizes health and the development of sustainable habits.

Boasting approximately 30 chapters throughout Utah, TOPS prides itself on fostering camaraderie and encouragement among members on their weight loss journeys. Pauline herself stands as a remarkable example, having successfully shed 108 pounds through her TOPS involvement. For more information on this transformative organization, visit TOPS.org