Transforming furniture trash to treasure

Angela Short came by today to talk about how you can turn trash into something beautiful. She brought in two wooden dressers, which is remarkable to see the differences between the before and after.

She mentions there are treasures to be found online that are better quality furniture than most anything you can buy and the cost is under $50. It is responsible for recycling and she has saved two quality pieces heading for the dump!

She finds these treasures at least once a day and will sell them after fixing them up. Follow her on Instagram to check out more of her pieces and enter her giveaway!