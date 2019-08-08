Transform your life with Healthy Minds

We’re all looking for ways to be healthier. We try different diets and exercises, but oftentimes, we forget there’s another element to being healthy. Founder Meera Jain and co-founder Diane Cunningham of the non-profit organization Healthy Minds met with us to discuss the importance of taking care of mental and spiritual health.

Their goal is to spread the hope that anxiety and depression can be transformed and resolved, rather than just managed. They will be offering educational classes, support groups and transformational programs to the general public by partnering with experts in the field of integrative mental health and wellness.

Meera and Diane hope that these educational classes will act as a bridge between different groups, such as academia, mental health professionals, social welfare organizations, friends, family and the wider lay community to begin a dialogue. Visit healthymindsofutah.org for more information.