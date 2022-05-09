Cori Sartori, from Mars Holistic Wellness, joined us for today’s Mindful Monday segment to share how viewers can transform their lives with just a few simple intentions.

She has a background in substance abuse recovery and family therapy. She shares the importance of working on yourself so that you can help others. Practicing gratitude morning and night can be the start to transforming your life. Sartori also shared the impact breathwork has had on her chemotherapy journey. Connecting to yourself and your breath can help you heal.

She is offering $500 off of the 6-month program for GTU viewers.

Facebook: Cori Sartori, Mars Holistic Wellness

Instagram: @coachcorisartori @marsholisticwellness

Website: www.marsholisticwellness.com

Podcast: Life Balance for High-Achieving Women