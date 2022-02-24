Here to make your dream home a reality, Helena Morozoff, Design Director at Cityhome Collective, joined us on the show to share hot trends for 2022.

Cityhome Collective is a Real Estate Business and a full Design firm. They offer everything from new builds, remodels of all sizes, restoration, additions, or just furniture and decor. They want to help you transform your space into a place you love.

Our homes are where we spend 87% of our lives; how they are designed really affects how we feel. Morozoff centers the design around the individual. They believe that each design needs to be authentic to the people who live in them.

When asked what her number one design tip is, Morozoff advised choosing pieces that withstand the test of time. She says to invest in places you spend the most of your time. Sofas, beds, and task chairs will enhance your enjoyment of the space. Lighting is also really important because the right lighting can make anything look good. Using plants and art adds a healing pop of texture, shape, and color to the space as well.

‘Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be beautiful or believe to be useful’ – William Morris

