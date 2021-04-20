Transform your hair into something amazing and trendy!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sierra Miller, licensed hairstylist shows us an easy hairdo by styling a bandana around your hair!

As a professional hairstylist, Sierra loves teaching people how to take an ordinary hairstyle and completely transform it! Her favorite way to do that is by adding hair accessories! One of the most simple and easy accessories she loves to use is bandanas/hair scarves.

Take a bandana and tie it around your ponytail – it takes just a few seconds – and it gives it a whole new look! There is also a secret trick Sierra has learned to fold the bandana so it stays put better. Watch the video for a demonstration.

Check out Sierra’s Instagram to see her share 12 different styles with a bandana, along with a lot of other quick and easy hairstyles! You can also book an appointment with Sierra by sending her a DM on Instagram or email at sierrasbeauties@gmail.com.

Promotions:

Get $10 off your appointment by mentioning “GOOD THINGS UTAH”!