Kimberly Rivers, owner of ‘Cakes in The City Utah,’ came by to show us how easy it is to use stenciling to decorate cakes.

Kimberly’s main focus of her business is wedding cakes. She started with theme cakes, but she has now shifted more into wedding cakes. So she wanted to do something that would represent her business. Recently, she just made a 6 tier wedding cake with different stenciling on each tier. She will be demonstrating stenciling.

Find Cakes in The City Utah on IG.