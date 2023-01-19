SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you tired of the outdated box signs that were once all the rage in home decor? Look no further than Renew & Re-Do Vintage Market, owned by Amy Rowbury, for a fresh and unique way to update your home.

Amy specializes in repurposing old and forgotten pieces into something new and beautiful. One of her favorite projects is turning box signs into a decorative riser, a perfect addition to any room in your home.

Not only is this project easy to do, but it is also easy to customize to your own decor tastes. From painting the box sign a new color to adding embellishments, the possibilities are endless. And by repurposing these items, we are also creating less waste and being more sustainable.

These box signs can be found at thrift stores and vintage markets, making them both affordable and unique.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Renew & Re-Do Vintage Market is offering a workshop on February 4th at 1 pm to teach you how to make your own decorative risers. Register on their website, www.renewmyfurniture.com, and mention Good Things Utah to receive 15% off your in-store purchase.

And be sure to follow Renew & Re-Do Vintage Market on social media.

Instagram @renewredo_vintagemarket

Facebook @renewredo

TikTok @renew_redo