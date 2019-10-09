Transform into a zombie this weekend!

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to go the extra mile with costumes this year, this special effects makeup workshop happening this weekend just might be for you!

Makeup artist Robin Flanders stopped by to give us an idea of what will be happening in her class this Saturday by demonstrating a zombie bite on Deena Marie! She will be teaching students how to create their very own zombie bite, burn, bruise, and more. You will learn makeup terminology, safe application, and where to purchase the products.

All materials will be provided, and tickets for the course are just $45. Ages twelve and older are welcome. Sign up online, in-person, or over the phone. SFX Wound Workshop takes place at the Bountiful Davis Art Center, located at 90 North Main Street in Bountiful on Saturday, October 12 from 3 – 5 pm.

For details, visit bdac.org/product-page/sfx-wounds-workshop-ages-12