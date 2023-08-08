Genderbands founder and executive director Ian Giles was back in studio to tell us what’s planned for the Utah Trans Pride Festival. Ian champions the transgender community while navigating their life as an out patient and entrepreneur.

They tell us that all are invited to this celebration, it’s an inclusive, accessible, safe space. The schedule is as follows: Matrons of Mayhem Bingo on Friday, August 11th at the Salt Lake City First Baptist Church. Doors open at 6 pm, and bingo begins at 7 pm. The festival takes place on Saturday, August 12th at the Provo Memorial Park. The free event doesn’t require tickets, and runs from noon to 6 pm.

Don’t forget about the after party on Saturday, August 12th at The Rise nightclub in Provo, doors open at 8 pm with a show from 9 pm to 1 am. You must be 21 and older, and tickets must be purchased in advance on the Genderbands website. Hop online now to see the lineup of performers and all the details.

Website: genderbands.org/utahtranspride

Instagram: @genderbands

Facebook: facebook.com/genderbands