- How would you like to get HYPEd? Te’wa Wride and Lauren Neeleman sat down with our hosts today to talk about the art of communication. HYPE stands for Heighten Your Professional and Personal Experience. And the ladies say their training focuses on these these points:
- 1 Essence (the substance of who you are)
- 2 Presence (non-verbal communication, your body is your voice)
- 3 Persuasion (the art of communication is the ability to convey a message to elicit your desired results)
- 4 Impact and Influence (effective influence requires a balance between building relationships and getting results. Both are essential to your success as an influencer.)
- Both women say no matter who you are, at one time or another acquiring a commanding and confident interview skill set will set you apart and propel you into great opportunities. They teach executive leadership skills to enhance an individual’s professional profile, from resume building to becoming memorable in an interview. They focus on interview training that helps their clients create valuable, interesting and intriguing content.
- HYPE will be holding it’s next workshop on March 4th, from 1-3:00 PM at the Aspire Dance Academy. Your discount is $50 off when GTU is mentioned in the notes.
- Follow the company’s Instagram for more information: @hype_professional_development
Training that can instantly elevate your communication skills
by: Nicea DeGering
