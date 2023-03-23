SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Training puppies to behave can be a very hard task. But we have the perfect business for anyone that needs help from the comfort of their home to keep their puppy or dog controlled. Today we were joined by Oakley Gurr, Jeff Slack, and puppy, Baba Yaga. They are part of the Salt Lake Dog Training Elite. They offer classes in your home, and they do socialized group training. They do these classes for any size, breed, and they work with owners so they can do it themselves once the professionals aren’t in the picture anymore.

Why they were here they taught some basic training tips and tricks for you to try on your own today. These will help make your dog behave in different situations and learn how to communicate with you more efficiently.

Find your puppy’s motivator – Whether your puppy is food-motivated, or REALLY loves one toy, figure this out sooner rather than later by gauging their excitement and reactions to each, to determine which will be the ultimate high-stakes reward when it comes to training.



Housebreaking – Sometimes the most difficult hurdle is avoiding accidents in the house. Keep your puppy away from carpeted flooring when possible, and schedule outdoor bathroom breaks every hour. It’s important to stay outside, around the same spots, until the dog uses the bathroom. Reward the puppy with a training treat and verbal encouragement when it does. Continue a scheduled bathroom break and feeding/water routine.



Biting and Teething – Nip the hand-chewing in the bud, by distracting the puppy with another option, such as a chew-toy. If they continue to bite, end the playtime and introduce quiet crate time or another activity instead. Keep in mind that puppies play-bite, and need to learn boundaries of what is ‘too far’; simply let out a sharp yelp to demonstrate when the play has become too rough, which will in turn teach the pup when to back off.



Starter Tricks – ‘Sit’ is the most useful beginner trick to teach your new dog, especially to help with inside behavior and distraction. Start by using low-calorie training treats (those calories can add up after a training session!). With your dog in a standing position, hold a treat near their nose. Keeping the treat near your dog’s nose, move your hand in an arc over his head. As the dog raises his head to follow the treat, his bottom will go on the floor. The instant he sits, praises him and gives him the treat.



Boundaries – No matter what you decide your house rules to be: stick to them. If you decide that the rules will be no dogs on the bed or couch, or not begging for food during cooking, be firm in your “no” commands and redirect the puppy to stick to a routine. Food or toy-driven puppies will be the easiest to encourage: Say “No”, and guide (in a shoo-ing manner) your dog to the appropriate spot away, and reward with a treat when they comply. If they are standing under you in the kitchen for example, walk ‘into’ them and back them up with a treat or toy incentive, and stay consistent with this practice until it is habit for you and your dog!

