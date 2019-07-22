Newsfore Opt-In Form

Tragedy turned into miracle as community comes together

Good Things Utah

A family of nine from Herriman experienced the unthinkable. The Farnsworth family lost their home, a vehicle and almost everything they own. In June, the trees near their home caught fire and it quickly spread to their shed nearby, then their house. Almost nothing was left and they had to start from scratch.

According to Jeremy and Jessica Farnsworth, the community came together to support them in this difficult time. Jeremy and Jessica brought all seven of their children to the studio to share their story of how neighbors, friends and even strangers worked together to create a blessing out of a tragedy.

Be sure to watch the end of the segment. Jen Dunyon from Get Away Today had a special surprise for them. The travel company is sending the Farnsworth family to San Diego to experience SeaWorld, LEGOLAND and more.

