Traditional Seafood Marinara

Elaine stopped by to share a traditional recipe. On Christmas Eve, she channels her Italian roots and serves her family seafood marinara. It’s not as difficult as it sounds, but it is definitely delicious!

Seafood Marinara

4 x 28 oz cans San Marzano Tomatoes

1 yellow onion, diced

10 cloves minced garlic

4 sprigs basil

1/2 C parsley

Salt to taste



Heat a heavy bottom large pot on medium, low flame. Cover bottom of pot with olive oil. Add onion and a pinch of salt. Cook about 10 minutes until onions soften. Do not burn!

Stir in the garlic and let it infuse the oil for about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes, crush with hand or potato masher if you prefer. Rustic chunks are what are after.

Add basil and parsley. Bring everything to a gentle simmer, partially cover lid and cook down until reduced and thick to your liking. (About 45 minutes)

Add raw shrimp, clams, calamari, scallops. Cook for about 10 minutes. Top with fresh parsley and cheese