In the kitchen today, chef Beverly Astin taught us how to make classic popcorn balls with a fun twist for Halloween. Here is the traditional recipe:
Traditional Popcorn Balls
Ingredients:
- 7 quarts popped popcorn
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup light corn syrup
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 3 Tbsp butter
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Food coloring (optional)
Directions:
- Place popcorn in a large baking pan, keep warm in a 200° oven.
- In a heavy saucepan, combine the sugar, corn syrup, water and salt.
- Cook over medium heat until a candy thermometer reads 235° (soft ball stage).
- Remove from the heat.
- Add the butter, vanilla and food coloring if desired; stir until butter is melted.
- Immediately pour over popcorn and stir until evenly coated.
- When mixture is cool enough to handle, quickly shape into 3 inch balls, dipping hands in cold water to prevent sticking.