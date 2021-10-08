Traditional Mexican ice cream in Utah

For today’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, Four Cielos’ owner, Giovanni Sanchez, came by the kitchen to talk about his business and show us how he tops off their Mango Mexican Ice Cream.

Sanchez named his family-owned business Four Cielos after his four daughters because “cielo” in Spanish means heaven.

Mexican Ice Cream is a healthier alternative to the traditional ice cream we are familiar with, in the United States. Sanchez brought a mango-flavored ice cream made with fresh mangoes decorated with Tajin, chamoy, alongside other toppings, strawberry-flavored made with fresh strawberries, bubblegum, and nance-flavored ice cream made with a special fruit that originates in Latin America.

You can find Four Cielos on 437 S State Street in Orem, UT, and check out their Facebook and Instagram for more recipes and flavors.

