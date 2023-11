Donate new, unwrapped todays for kids age 0-14 at any Papa Murphy's Pizza

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The spirit of giving is upon us and this holiday season, you can partner with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, Papa Murphy’s Pizza and ABC4/CW30 to help make Christmas extra special for kids in need – just by donating a gift to Toys For Tots.

Delivering hope to children at Christmastime and beyond!

Through the gift of a new toy or book, Marine Toys for Tots programs bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s disadvantaged children. To date, Toys For Tots has distributed 652 million toys to 291 million deserving children.

Click here for more information on how to request help or how to donate.

How you Can Help:

Donate a new, unwrapped toy/gift at any Utah Papa Murphy’s Pizza location, Papa Murphy’s in Elko, NV; Papa Murphy’s Pizza in Evanston and Rock Springs, WY; or at the ABC4/CW30 Studio (2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City) during weekday business hours of 8am to 4:30pm.

Donate one or more new, unwrapped toys and receive a Papa Murphy’s Thank You card worth more than $45 in discounts. While you are dropping off your toy, pick up one of Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n Bake pizzas, made with fresh ingredients and served piping hot—right out of your oven.

You can also learn more at ToysForTots.org.

And find a Papa Murphy’s Pizza location near you, by visiting PapaMurphys.com.

Sponsored by Papa Murphy’s Pizza.