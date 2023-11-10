Hope is only one gift away! Donate today to Toys For Tots!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s gift giving season and for the kids, finding a present addressed specifically to them on Christmas is so special – and that’s why the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, Papa Murphy’s Pizza and ABC4/CW30 are taking action this holiday season.

Delivering hope to children at Christmastime and beyond!

Through the gift of a new toy or book, Marine Toys for Tots programs bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s disadvantaged children. To date, Toys For Tots has distributed 652 million toys to 291 million deserving children.

This holiday season, you can donate a new, unwrapped toy/gift at any Utah Papa Murphy’s Pizza location, Papa Murphy’s in Elko, NV; Papa Murphy’s Pizza in Evanston and Rock Springs, WY; or at the ABC4/CW30 Studio (2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City) during weekday business hours of 8am to 4:30pm.

Donate one or more new, unwrapped toys and receive a Papa Murphy’s Thank You card worth more than $45 in discounts. While you are dropping off your toy, pick up one of Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n Bake pizzas, made with fresh ingredients and served piping hot—right out of your oven.

