There is no question that relationships take work, but there can often be red flags that it is not worth the effort. Kierstyn Franklin and Tiffany Denny joined us on the show to help when it comes to the decision of whether to stay or go.

First, and most importantly, listen to your intuition. Sometimes your thoughts can be consumed by thinking of the other person, but Franklin explained the importance of turning inward. If something feels off, it more than likely it is. Take inventory of how you feel around the person.

Journaling can also be a very powerful tool in sorting through your feelings. Consider if your partner’s actions are matching their words. Ask yourself if you are making excuses for your partner. Do you feel like you are constantly walking on eggshells?

When deciding whether you should stay or go, an important thing to consider is if the relationship aligns with your values. This question can help you get clear on your non-negotiables and establish clear boundaries. Identify what needs to change in the relationship for you to feel safe and ask yourself if your partner is capable and willing to meet them.

Whether you choose to stay or go, Franklin and Denny say if you are asking this question, you more than likely need some support. The ladies from Relationship Recovery put together a 4 week intensive to help you gain clarity.

You can visit https://www.therelationshiprecovery.com/stayorgo to learn more.

Instagram: @therelationshiprecovery