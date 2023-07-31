Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Finding the time to prepare healthy and delicious meals can often seem like a daunting task. Taylor and Bryson Wolf, owners of Tossed, have the perfect solution- Mason Jar Salads. Place your order today! And follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
Southwest (makes 1 quart sized salad)
- ½ cup chicken (marinated & grilled) or ½ cup chickpeas (marinated & air fried)
- ¼ cup corn (fresh, canned, or frozen and thawed)
- ¼ cup black beans (canned or dried and cooked)
- 3 tbsp diced red bell pepper
- ½ cup shredded red cabbage
- 3 cups chopped romaine
- ¼ cup shredded medium cheddar cheese
- 1-2 tbsp chopped red onion
- 5.5 oz tortilla strips
Grill marinated chicken breast for 5-7 minutes per side, or until chicken is cooked through. Inserted meat thermometer should read 165 degrees F. Let chicken rest for a minimum of 5 minutes before dicing. Measure ½ cup diced chicken and add to the jar, layer remaining ingredients in order. Salad will stay fresh for up to 1 week in the fridge. Add tortilla strips just before eating.
If using chickpeas, air fry marinated chickpeas at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Let chickpeas cool, measure ½ cup and add to the jar, layer remaining ingredients in order.
Southwest Ranch Dressing (six 5 oz servings)
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup mayo
- ¾ cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
- ¾ cup buttermilk
- ¾ tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp fresh chives
- 1 ½ tsp dried dill
- ¾ tsp dried parsley
- ¾ tsp salt
- Pepper to taste
- 7 oz diced fire roasted canned green chiles
- 7 oz diced roasted canned poblano peppers
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 4 limes juiced
Directions:
Add all ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth. Refrigerate dressing for a minimum of 1 hour (the flavor is better if refrigerated overnight).
Southwest Marinade
Ingredients:
- ½ lb chicken breast or one 15.5 oz can of chickpeas (garbanzo beans) drained
- ½ bunch cilantro
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic
- ½ tsp chile powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ¼ tsp smoked paprika
- 1 ½ tbsp lime juice
- ¼ tsp sugar
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
Directions:
Add all marinade ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth. Add marinade and chicken or chickpeas to a shallow container or freezer bag, turn chicken or chickpeas to coat. Marinade in the fridge for 4-10 hours. Do not exceed 10 hours.