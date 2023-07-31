Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Finding the time to prepare healthy and delicious meals can often seem like a daunting task. Taylor and Bryson Wolf, owners of Tossed, have the perfect solution- Mason Jar Salads. Place your order today! And follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Southwest (makes 1 quart sized salad)

  • ½ cup chicken (marinated & grilled) or ½ cup chickpeas (marinated & air fried)
  • ¼ cup corn (fresh, canned, or frozen and thawed)
  • ¼ cup black beans (canned or dried and cooked)
  • 3 tbsp diced red bell pepper
  • ½ cup shredded red cabbage
  • 3 cups chopped romaine
  • ¼ cup shredded medium cheddar cheese
  • 1-2 tbsp chopped red onion
  • 5.5 oz tortilla strips

Grill marinated chicken breast for 5-7 minutes per side, or until chicken is cooked through. Inserted meat thermometer should read 165 degrees F. Let chicken rest for a minimum of 5 minutes before dicing. Measure ½ cup diced chicken and add to the jar, layer remaining ingredients in order. Salad will stay fresh for up to 1 week in the fridge. Add tortilla strips just before eating.

If using chickpeas, air fry marinated chickpeas at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Let chickpeas cool, measure ½ cup and add to the jar, layer remaining ingredients in order.

Southwest Ranch Dressing (six 5 oz servings)

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup mayo
  • ¾ cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
  • ¾ cup buttermilk
  • ¾ tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tsp fresh chives
  • 1 ½ tsp dried dill
  • ¾ tsp dried parsley
  • ¾ tsp salt
  • Pepper to taste
  • 7 oz diced fire roasted canned green chiles
  • 7 oz diced roasted canned poblano peppers
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 4 limes juiced

Directions:

Add all ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth. Refrigerate dressing for a minimum of 1 hour (the flavor is better if refrigerated overnight).

Southwest Marinade

Ingredients:

  • ½ lb chicken breast or one 15.5 oz can of chickpeas (garbanzo beans) drained
  • ½ bunch cilantro
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • ½ tsp chile powder
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • ¼ tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 ½ tbsp lime juice
  • ¼ tsp sugar
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp pepper

Directions:

Add all marinade ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth. Add marinade and chicken or chickpeas to a shallow container or freezer bag, turn chicken or chickpeas to coat. Marinade in the fridge for 4-10 hours. Do not exceed 10 hours.