Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Finding the time to prepare healthy and delicious meals can often seem like a daunting task. Taylor and Bryson Wolf, owners of Tossed, have the perfect solution- Mason Jar Salads.

Southwest (makes 1 quart sized salad)

½ cup chicken (marinated & grilled) or ½ cup chickpeas (marinated & air fried)

¼ cup corn (fresh, canned, or frozen and thawed)

¼ cup black beans (canned or dried and cooked)

3 tbsp diced red bell pepper

½ cup shredded red cabbage

3 cups chopped romaine

¼ cup shredded medium cheddar cheese

1-2 tbsp chopped red onion

5.5 oz tortilla strips

Grill marinated chicken breast for 5-7 minutes per side, or until chicken is cooked through. Inserted meat thermometer should read 165 degrees F. Let chicken rest for a minimum of 5 minutes before dicing. Measure ½ cup diced chicken and add to the jar, layer remaining ingredients in order. Salad will stay fresh for up to 1 week in the fridge. Add tortilla strips just before eating.

If using chickpeas, air fry marinated chickpeas at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Let chickpeas cool, measure ½ cup and add to the jar, layer remaining ingredients in order.

Southwest Ranch Dressing (six 5 oz servings)

Ingredients:

¾ cup mayo

¾ cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt

¾ cup buttermilk

¾ tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp fresh chives

1 ½ tsp dried dill

¾ tsp dried parsley

¾ tsp salt

Pepper to taste

7 oz diced fire roasted canned green chiles

7 oz diced roasted canned poblano peppers

1 bunch cilantro

4 limes juiced

Directions:

Add all ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth. Refrigerate dressing for a minimum of 1 hour (the flavor is better if refrigerated overnight).

Southwest Marinade

Ingredients:

½ lb chicken breast or one 15.5 oz can of chickpeas (garbanzo beans) drained

½ bunch cilantro

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic

½ tsp chile powder

½ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp smoked paprika

1 ½ tbsp lime juice

¼ tsp sugar

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Directions:

Add all marinade ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth. Add marinade and chicken or chickpeas to a shallow container or freezer bag, turn chicken or chickpeas to coat. Marinade in the fridge for 4-10 hours. Do not exceed 10 hours.