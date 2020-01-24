Meet brothers Chase and Ty! Chase is 13 years old and loves to play soccer and spend his time in the skate park. Ty is 9 years old and loves to play baseball and the violin. Both boys love to ski and take cooking classes!

Today in the GTU kitchen, Chase and Ty showed us how to make mouth watering Tortilla and Lime Crusted Chicken Strips.

Tortilla Lime Crusted Chicken Strips

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts

1/2 C. Flour

2 eggs slightly beaten

2 cups tortilla chip crumbs

1 teaspoon salt

Zest from 2 limes

1 tsp chili powder

Directions:

Cut the chicken breast into 1.5 inch wide strips. Combine the tortilla chip crumbs, salt, lime zest and chili powder. In three separate shallow bowls, place the flour, eggs, and tortilla chip mixture Roll the chicken strips in flour and gently remove the excess. Dredge in the egg and then in the tortilla mixture. Spray an oven-safe wire rack with cooking spray and arrange chicken strips on the rack, leaving a few inches between each one. Place rack on baking sheet. Spray each chicken strip with cooking spray. Bake for 10-12 mins at 400 degrees until the strips are golden brown and crisp.

Enjoy!