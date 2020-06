Toro is an adorable two year old pit bull-terrier mix, and our pet of the week! His foster family says he loves toys, and his favorite game is to be tugged around the room (watch and see)!

If this cuddly cutie looks like a new pal you want to meet, you can schedule a virtual meet and greet, followed by a social distanced meeting.

Email Best Friends Animal Society in Sugarhouse at utahadoptions@bestfriends.org and visit utah.bestfriends.org for more.