Top your sourdough toast with fresh ingredients from a local eatery

They’re known to have Utah’s most authentic Brazillian Acai, but Lorin Warner from Honest Eatery is here highlighting some light of the other delicious menu items.

Warner made two different kinds of avocado toast. The mini size is used for catering events. The Genuine consists of toasted sourdough bread, seasoned ricotta, avocado slices, red pepper flakes, salt & pepper, pepitas (pumpkin seeds), and olive oil. The Authentic is toasted sourdough bread with seasoned avocado smash, grape tomatoes, seasoned mozzarella, fresh basil, salt, and balsamic glaze.

Warner founded Honest Eatery with his wife Marcela. The two spent time living in Rio as newlyweds, which later inspired them to start their business here in Utah. They offer several different kinds of toast, Brazillian cheese balls, and a variety of acai mixes.

Honest Eatery was the very first store in Utah to offer a build your own bowl experience. They are a healthy catering option and have 4 locations: Downtown, Foothill Village, Sugarhouse, and Vivint Arena.

Instagram @eatathonest

Website: eatathonest.com