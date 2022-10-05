Sweater Weather has finally arrived in Utah! With so many fun activities we can do during fall here in the Beehive State, it can seem a little overwhelming. Fortunately, Gina Sanchez takes all of the guesswork out and has the three best activities you can do this season.

Sanchez started the segment suggesting Riley’s U Pick Apple Orchard, an activity that everyone can enjoy! Located in the small Southern Utah County town of Genola, the family run farm has fresh produce for purchase as well as a large orchard where you can pick apples. No need to bring a basket, they have you covered! There is even an apple cannon where you can put your shoot your apples off.

Another great activity for the littles is located in Davis County. The Intermountain Train expo in Layton is a great place where you can build your own train tracks and even ride little trains! The event is free for children under eight and $10 for kids ages nine-12. General Admission is $15. The event runs on Nov. 4 and 5.

The most stunning views in the Wasatch Front is the Sundance Chair Lift Ride which goes all around the Alpine Loop. The view is to die for! Sanchez recommends going between 5-6 p.m. and also suggests closing the night with a taco at the taco shop close by. During Halloween, there are also spooky nighttime lifts you can enjoy.

