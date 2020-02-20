Top-selling Canadian skincare company is expanding to the United States

Karine Joncas Medi-Cosmetics, a top-selling brand in Canada for the last 18 years has just launched in the United States.

Karine Joncas Medi-Cosmetics offers high-performance multi-functional skincare products for the modern busy woman. With over 18 years of success in Canada, Karine Joncas wants is now sharing her success with as many women as possible! Change your life with a KJ Business of your own with unlimited opportunities.

Karine Joncas has carved out a special place in the beauty industry by offering cosmetics at the edge of medical science. Her unique approach of MEDI-COSMETICS, offers professional results at home that will meet your highest expectations. Karine Joncas wants to offer women the same opportunity she was once given and share her success.

If you have a passion for advanced skincare and you’re inspired by the story of Karine Joncas and her company, the choice is clear – Become a KJ Independent Consultant today. Change your life and create your own destiny with a business all your own and unlimited opportunities. Live out your passion. Have the freedom to make your own schedule and earn enough money to live the life you have always dreamed of.

