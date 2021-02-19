Top home remodeling trends of 2021

Let’s admit it, it’s been a long year. Our homes seem to be getting dull as we slowly fade away into our all too familiar surroundings. Thankfully, Madsen Remodeling has some good news and a reason for you to rejoice when thinking of the interior design trends coming up in 2021. Good Things Utah spoke to these professional craftsmen to find out which decorating trends will be everywhere in 2021, and which styles, just like our daily commutes, will slowly fade away in the new year.

Bathroom Trends

Deep Soaker Tubs & Steam Shower Units

Bidets

Geometric & Abstract Tiles

Accent Wall Trends

Wainscoting / Vinyl Trim Walls

Statement Walls

Earthy, Natural Warm Tones (2021 Paint Colors)

Kitchen Trends

Wall Removals for Open Concept Living

Large Islands with Storage

Light, Warm Wood / LVP Flooring

