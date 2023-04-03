SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – We’re bringing back the rolling ’20s with big extravagant parties! Jessie Moore from Lily Events Co. joined us to talk about the party they are throwing on Friday April 7th that will blow you away.

The party this Friday is Top Gun themed, and so much goes on behind the scenes that people don’t realize. There’s event coordination, catering services, entertainment, and more that you have to think about.

Jessie’s sister Lily Moore started Lily Events Co. almost three years ago, and she puts on these events pretty often. The idea for the Top Gun party came from the new Top Gun movie and all of the buzz surrounding it. Once they secured a place to host their party at the Heber airport, Lily Events Co. started planning.

The Top Gun party will take place in an actual airplane hangar. Some other themes they’ve had throughout the years are ballroom, roaring 20’s speakeasy, and more. In the past their parties have been just for college-aged students, but they are trying to expand their audience so more people can enjoy their events.

You can find tickets for the Top Gun party coming up here. You can also find more information about parties that Lily Events Co. are throwing on their Instagram at @lilyevents.co