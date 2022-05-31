- On Good Things Utah this morning – Tom Cruise’s star-spangled blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” capped off Memorial Day weekend with a box office debut for the record books. The sequel, which sees Cruise return to the cockpit after 36 years, collected $156 million in its first four days of release. Those ticket sales were enough to overtake Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” which launched with $153 million over the long weekend in 2007, as the biggest Memorial Day debut in history.
- So the true start of summer comes on Memorial Day with Tom Cruise back in “Top Gun” mode. Before the season closes on Labor Day, everyone from Thor to Jurassic dinosaurs will be on the rampage. And, come on, you need the biggest screens to generate the biggest thrills. For awards buffs, there’s a buzzy Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks as the King’s devious manager, a fresh scare fest from “Get Out” Oscar winner Jordan Peele, and a film version of that mega-bestseller about murder in the Deep South where the crawdads sing. Here are a few flicks coming out in the next few weeks:
- June 10 – “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- In the conclusion of the “Jurassic World” trilogy, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by original “Jurassic Park” stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum in an epic battle between dinosaurs and humans to decide who is really the apex predator. Any guesses?
- June 17 – “Lightyear”
- Pixar/Disney aims for a new animated jackpot by telling the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, a young astronaut now voiced by Chris Evans—Captain America himself— instead of Tim Allen who did the talking for the space ranger in the “Toy Story” films. Marooned on a hostile planet, young Buzz must find his way home in the company of a robot cat named Sox.
- June 24 – “Elvis”
- Lisa Marie Presley is unstinting in her praise of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of her father starring Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as the King’s manager Col. Tom Parker, a Dutch citizen often mistaken for a southerner. The King’s daughter says that if Butler doesn’t win an Oscar, she’ll eat her own foot. How’s that for setting up expectations?
- June 10 – “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- And at the end of the show – We dive into McDonald’s secret menu. Including bags of ice and a McCrepe? Tune in for these delicious Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.