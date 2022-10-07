Patrick Beatty joined us on the show to share the hit movies of the weekend and where to find them. See his ratings and where to watch them below.
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony Pictures)
Where to Watch: Theaters
Rated: PG
See it or Skip it: See it
Werewolf By Night (Marvel Studios)
Where to Watch: Disney +
Rated: TV-14
See it or Skip it: See it!
Amsterdam (20th Century Studios)
Where to Watch: Theaters
Rated: R
See it or Skip it: Skip It
Hellraiser (Hulu)
Where to Watch: Hulu
Rated: R
See it or Skip it: See it!
Website: patrickbeattyreviews.com
Patreon: www.patreon.com/patrickbeattyreviews
Twitter: @patbreviews
Instagram: @patrickbeattyreviews
FB: Patrick Beatty Reviews
TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews
Podcast: Gaggle of Geeks