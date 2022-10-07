Patrick Beatty joined us on the show to share the hit movies of the weekend and where to find them. See his ratings and where to watch them below.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony Pictures)

Where to Watch: Theaters

Rated: PG

See it or Skip it: See it

Werewolf By Night (Marvel Studios)

Where to Watch: Disney +

Rated: TV-14

See it or Skip it: See it!

Amsterdam (20th Century Studios)

Where to Watch: Theaters

Rated: R

See it or Skip it: Skip It

Hellraiser (Hulu)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Rated: R

See it or Skip it: See it!

