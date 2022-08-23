Your next vacation idea – visit movie and TV filming locations.

Travel guru Chaisten Lacayo recounted his recent visit to Toronto, Canada visiting sites of famous TV shows and films. He stopped at sites from comedy TV series Schitt’s Creek and the 2008 remake of the musical Hairspray.

Lacayo says he likes to try “hole in the wall” restaurants to get the full experience on every trip.

His tip to finding film locations wherever you go is by simply searching for them on google. He has been to a the Jurassic Park tour at Kualoa Ranch (Oahu, Hawaii), “Goonies” movie film locations in Oregon, and “Breaking Bad” TV series film locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico just to name a few.

If money is tight and you’re taking a staycation here in Utah, we have tons of locations you can check out. Get your picture in front of East High School in Salt Lake (High School Musical) to a walk down Ogden’s 25th street (Everwood, Yellowstone), and even the Bonneville Salt Flats (various movies). If classic westerns are more your style, Kane County is home to dozens of films made in the mid 1900s.

Follow Chaisten’s travels on his Instagram.