Looking for an adventurous date idea?

McCall and Collin Hopkins joined us on the show today to discuss their favorite double date ideas in Utah!

Here are their top 10 spots:

Just Add Chocolate –

A chocolate workshop in Lehi, Just Add Chocolate offers an opportunity to learn to make chocolates.

Labyrinth –

The first ever human powered arcade, Labyrinth is an immersive experience in South Jordan with 47 games to test your mind, body, and spirit.

Easton Archery –

For beginners to Olympic level archers, Easton Archery in Salt Lake City is an archery experience you won’t want to miss.

Smash It Rage Rooms –

Located in Ogden, Uta’s only dedicated room to rage offers an experience to get rowdy with your partner.

Electric Gamebox –

Murray has an immersive, virtual reality type experience for all ages. Simply select a game and play!

Mystique Dining/The Prestige –

As a mystical dining spot featuring a World-Class master of magic, this is a spot to be whisked away by the magic of a magician, and of the wonderful food.

Herber Hatches –

As the number one axe-throwing experience in Utah, Herber Hatches offers a handcrafted experience to make this a great night out. Located in Provo, Park City, and Salt Lake.

Board & Brush –

DIY wood boards are a perfect way to release your creativity!

Wise Guys –

A live comedy show for you to enjoy a laugh any evening.

The Melting Pot –

Featuring a fondue-fest, this is the perfect spot for drinks, chocolate, and cheese.

Find the full list on their website.

Website: www.theaveragedaters@gmail.com

Instagram: @theaveragedaters