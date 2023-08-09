SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Celebrate National Book Lovers Day by diving into a new book. Kimberly Christenson is both a writer and Bookfluencer at Talk Wordy to Me, and joined us on the show to share the best books of the summer.

She shared 6 fiction titles that deserve your downtime including:

•Happy Place by Emily Henry: The fourth smart beach read from this bestselling author is every bit as good as her previous hits.

•The Museum of Ordinary People by Mike Gayle: Newest from one of my favorite authors, Mike Gayle, who wrote “All the Lonely People.”

•The Summer I Turned Pretty Series by Jenny Han: From the author of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” Read it, then watch the popular Netflix series!

•Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros: For all my fantasy lovers out there. Even if you’ve never tried fantasy, give this one a try! Guaranteed to suck you in.

•Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson: If you like multigenerational tales of mystery and family secrets, this one is for you.

•Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune: The second in the “Every Summer After: series. It screams summertime romance.

To find more book recommendations follow along on Instagram: @talkwordytome_ and check out www.talkingwordy.com