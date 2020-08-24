Toothless Tom is Pet of the Week

Toothless Tom is a handsome cat who is in a wonderful foster home with foster mom, Brenda.

This adorable Tuxedo cat who prefers to go by “Tommy”, is a big napper during the day, but hangs out in the mornings and evenings. He loves to be brushed and stroked, especially on his head, back and tuxedo tummy!

There is something to be said for a mature cat who knows how to use the litter box all the time, who is well trained, and knows the word, “no”. He learned quickly that he’s not allowed to jump on kitchen counters, and he has learned to love chasing the laser light and the end of a stick with a feather on it.

Tommy is a toy-puris,t and doesn’t really like all the battery-operated toys for long. He likes to sit on laps and sometimes sleeps in the bed, but the dining room chair or a spot in the sun are where he loves to hang out.

Not much phases him, which makes him a very calming addition to any household. Tommy would love to have a permanent family! He’s 10 & 1/2 years old and since he has no teeth, you never have to worry about him biting you!

To meet Tommy, email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to schedule a virtual meet and greet, and then an outside, in-person, socially distanced meet and greet for dogs. Pick-up’s arranged for cats.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit the Best Friends foster pets on Facebook at Best Friends in Utah Foster Pet Showcase. Not all of them are on there yet, but the staff is encouraging fosters to share stories, photos and video!