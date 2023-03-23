SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Healthy eating is essential! Sometimes it can be hard to do that without the right tools. Thankfully, Ada Woodward, Holistic Health Coach and Plant Based Foodie and advocate, shares the best items to make delicious and creative whole food plant based foods. Eating whole food plant based is both the healthiest and most affordable way of eating and living.

Woodward says that all you need to eat healthy is really is a cutting board but these other supplies can help you become very creative in your cooking and eating skills. Long are the days where you have to sacrifice taste and flavor to eat a healthy dish. Healthy foods don’t have to be bland. Say goodbye to those sad salads. Your kitchen game will be elevated.

The first item is a salad bowl and salad spinner. While sad salads are no fun, you can make big, beautiful, robust salads that are packed full of flavor, protein and goodness. This can reduce your time by quite sometime and help make those green goodness dishes in just minutes. Immersion blenders are also helpful in your kitchen when comes to making sauces and dressing. They help liquify the contents of the recipe. Handheld slicers are also convenient when cutting your vegetables. Perfect for sandwiches and veggie burgers! The Instant Pot is another helpful gadget that will cook your soups, rice, quinoa and many other things in a fraction of the time.

Woodward also has a great book that is perfect for individuals looking to adapt a whole food plant based diet. “Eat Like Your Life Depends on it” is filled with over 60 easy, affordable, delicious and nutritious recipes. The book is available for purchase on Amazon or turntohealth.guru.