Note for viewers: This article and video clip contains discussions of sexual assault.

Safety advocate for women and girls Robyn Warner talked about safety and being prepared rather than

scared, earlier today.

After having her own experience with sexual assault her freshman year of college, Warner has since

spent the last 13 years working to educate and empower women and girls to prevent similar

experiences from happening to them.

As a mother of four, one of Warner’s favorite types of education is children’s education. One of the ways

she does this? Encouraging people to not teach their children stranger danger. Since most child sexual

assaults occur from people a child knows, Warner said that she encourages teaching children “tricky

people.” By teaching children a few characteristics to be aware of, children can alert their parents to

behavior that may be happening out of view.

Warner’s top recommendations for keeping anyone safe is to carry pepper spray around and know how

to use it, utilize the buddy system, and stay aware of your surroundings.

You can learn more about Warner and what she does at her website www.safebyrobyn.com and you can

connect with her on Instagram at username @aflyonmywall to see weekly safety tips.

