SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Whether you like your curls big and bouncy, beachy wavy or classic and curly – The GTU hosts shared all the secrets to getting whatever look you desire. Surae showed how to use heatless curlers that only require a little water. Deena demonstrated how to get a beachy curl using a 1 in curling iron.

Savvy discussed the Dyson Airwrap that has been trending online since its release. It has a spendy price tag, but is an all is one tool. Savvy demonstrated a technique that gets you voluminous blown out curls. She also shared the heatless curl method using a sherpa band that can get you a variety of different curls. Brianne uses a 1.25 in extra long barrel curling iron to create what’s called the dread curl. It is done by twisting the hair as your pull down on the curling iron, doing one section at a time. Watch the videos to learn more.