Carlos Segura, the executive sous chef at Pendry Park City shows us a how to make a stunning dish from Après Pendry Restaurant, a tomato peach burrata salad

Intro Pendry Park City as a perfect destination for the Utah and surrounding areas for a local staycation for an end of summer escape. With the only rooftop pool and lounge in Park City, plus 5 delicious dining outlets, we think attending the Taste of Pendry Event on Saturday 8/26 from 3-6pm is a must!

The event includes unlimited tastings from the Pendry Plaza dining locales: Dos Olas Cantina, KITA Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, Apres Pendry, Disco Pizza & The Pool House Bar & Grill. Pricing includes wristband with drink tickets, a dedicated kid zone, with rock climbing wall, mechanical bull, bounce houses, shaved ice and more! Furry friends are also welcome as you shop the Pendry Plaza shops and retailers, and groove to the live band!



Ingredients:

– 2 Tablespoons of Fresh Pesto (Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, EVOO, Salt, Pepper)

– 1 Grilled Utah Peach

– 1 Large Heirloom Tomato

– 2 Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes

– Fresh Burrata Ball

– 1 Small Fresh Baguette

– 1/2 Cup Fresh Greens (Arugula or Baby Kale)

– Finish with Sprinkle of Salt and Pepper on Burrata, and Drizzle of EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar



Recipe:

– Use favorite Pesto, or your own freshly made. Take 2 tablespoons of Pesto and spread a circle in the center of your plate.

– Slice your fresh Utah Peaches in 6 slices and thinly slice your Fresh Baguette and place all on the grill for 1-2 minutes per side, depending on char preference.

– Slice your fresh Heirloom Tomatoes into even slices.

– Place Fresh Burrata Ball in center of plate, on top of the Pesto.

– Evenly place the Heirloom Tomato & Grilled Peach slices around the Burrata.

– Evenly sprinkle Fresh Greens, preferably Baby Kale or Arugula, around the plate.

– Finish with Sprinkle of Salt and Pepper on Burrata, and Drizzle of EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar.

– Serve with side of Grilled Baguette Slices.



