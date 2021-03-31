Tomato basil egg bites with health benefits

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We’re helping you curb those sugar cravings and these little egg bites Emily Allen is showing us come with a plethora of health benefits! Tomato Basil Egg Bites:

Ingredients:

12 large eggs

2 tbsp onion, finely minced

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper

2 tbsp heavy cream (optional, see notes)

1/2 cup diced tomato

1/2 cup chopped spinach

1/4 cup chopped basil

Freshly grated parmesan (optional, see notes)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees Brush muffin tin cups with butter, or line with silicone baking cups Evenly distribute diced tomato, chopped spinach, and chopped basil between the baking cups In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, onion, salt, pepper, and cream (if using). Pour egg mixture evenly over vegetables in the baking cups Sprinkle tops with freshly grated parmesan cheese (if using). Bake for 25-30 minutes, until eggs are cooked through. Allow to cool completely before storing in fridge or freezer.

Notes: You can leave out the cream and cheese if you would like to be dairy-free, but make sure not to overcook the eggs. This will make the egg bites more likely to turn out rubbery. If you are storing them in the freezer, allow them to thaw before reheating in the microwave, also to avoid a rubbery texture.



Follow Emily online at www.healthbyemily.com and IG @healthbyemilya