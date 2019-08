Kacey Tess dished up a healthy recipe in the kitchen! Try this tomato and corn salad.

Tomato and Corn Salad

Ingredients:

4 ears corn, roasted

5 limes (juice)

2 avocados, chopped

1/2 C pistachios, roasted

1 C cilantro, chopped

1 C basil, chopped

2 tsp sea salt

5-10 tomatoes

1 bunch asparagus, cooked and chopped

1/2 C feta crumbles

For more information visit kaceytess.com or follow her on Instagram: @kaceytess